Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 3.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

