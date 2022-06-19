Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $208.31 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $210.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 48.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

