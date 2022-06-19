Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 14.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.93. 12,331,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

