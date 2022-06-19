Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,297,000 after purchasing an additional 896,795 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,747,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.