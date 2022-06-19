Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.
Shares of SMTC opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
