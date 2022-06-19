Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.