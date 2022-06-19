ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,830,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $443.79 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.76.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.