Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $575,173.41

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $575,173.41 and approximately $298.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.