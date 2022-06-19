Shield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $100,230.21 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $100,230.21 and $5,877.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.01134332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00090382 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012820 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

