Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.85) price objective on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.81. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

