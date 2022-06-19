Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Expands By 26.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDAIF shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.72.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.