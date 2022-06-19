Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Holdings Increased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Simulations Plus comprises 2.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.96. 421,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a PE ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,428 shares of company stock worth $2,315,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

