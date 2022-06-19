Skeena Resources (SKE) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Skeena Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skeena Resources Competitors 481 2781 3623 78 2.47

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.22%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.66% -57.14% Skeena Resources Competitors -114.66% -88.92% 0.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A -$93.81 million -4.72 Skeena Resources Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -9,786.67

Skeena Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Skeena Resources peers beat Skeena Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

