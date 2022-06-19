Small Love Potion 24-Hour Volume Tops $169.87 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (SLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,111.07 or 0.99925847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00122125 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.