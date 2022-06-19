SmartKey (SKEY) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

SmartKey (SKEY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

