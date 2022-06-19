Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut Snap to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.69.

Snap stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. Snap has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 815,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

