SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

