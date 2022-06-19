SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 170,550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.