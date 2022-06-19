SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $547,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

