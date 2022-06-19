SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE:ED opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

