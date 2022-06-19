SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

