Societe Generale Upgrades Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) to “Buy”

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grand City Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.