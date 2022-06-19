Soda Coin (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $63,771.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.58 or 1.00051989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00122315 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

