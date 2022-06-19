Somerset Trust Co Takes $469,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
