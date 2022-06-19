Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

