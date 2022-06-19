SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.6% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.27. 7,405,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

