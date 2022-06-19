Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00077868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00056455 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

