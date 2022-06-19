Spence Asset Management Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,611 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 6.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

