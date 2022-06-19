Spence Asset Management Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 5.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,435,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $443.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

