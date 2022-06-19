StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

