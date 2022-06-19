StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NEON opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.33.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.