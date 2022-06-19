StockNews.com Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. ExlService has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

