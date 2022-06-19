StockNews.com Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.
AZRE stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $589.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
