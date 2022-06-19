StockNews.com Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

AZRE stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $589.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

