StockNews.com Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares in the company, valued at $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.