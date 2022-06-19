StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.83 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.69 and its 200-day moving average is $387.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.