Sun (New) (SUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.88 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $60.88 million and $48.74 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,931.73 or 0.99932996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

