Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0928 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.23 million and approximately $453,124.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.39 or 0.05446031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,109,694 coins and its circulating supply is 358,175,610 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

