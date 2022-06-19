Swarm (SWM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $546.00

Swarm (SWM) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Swarm has a market cap of $491,003.88 and approximately $546.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,952.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00121847 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.