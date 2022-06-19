Syquant Capital Sas Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.