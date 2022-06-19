Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.