Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

