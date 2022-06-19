Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

