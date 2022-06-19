Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

