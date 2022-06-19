Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Cap of $393,728.63

Tap (XTP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $393,728.63 and approximately $329.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

