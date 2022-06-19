Taraxa (TARA) One Day Volume Tops $359,572.00

Taraxa (TARA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Taraxa has a market cap of $1.99 million and $359,572.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.12 or 0.99980040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00121565 BTC.

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

