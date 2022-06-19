TC Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

