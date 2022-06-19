TC Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 15.85%.
TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
