Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 765.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.