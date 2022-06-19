Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

