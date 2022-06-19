Telemus Capital LLC Sells 448 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

