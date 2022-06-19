Telemus Capital LLC Sells 624 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

