Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $105.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 67.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

