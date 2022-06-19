Terra Virtua Kolect Trading Down 8.4% This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.40 or 1.00029802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00121374 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

