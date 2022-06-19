Tether Achieves Market Cap of $68.09 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.09 billion and approximately $55.36 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.01106475 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00109159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00089371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00036536 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,710,622,658 coins and its circulating supply is 68,173,229,691 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

